Trip to state championship game becoming a Southern Columbia tradition

On Friday, the Tigers hope to win their fifth straight state championship. The district sent the team off with a celebration on Thursday.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — You may as well call it their annual trip to Hersey. The Southern Columbia High School football team is going for its sixth state title in seven seasons.

"This is just tradition, so it feels good to be back, and hopefully, we can win another state title," said senior Michael Yancoskie.

The Tigers take on Serra Catholic from the Pittsburgh area.

Southern Columbia held a parade for the football team to send them off to Hershey. The football players, cheerleaders, and band walked through the halls as students cheered.

"It's just a crazy atmosphere, all the little kids, middle schoolers, high schoolers. They made us all these banners and posters and everything. It's just a cool experience to hear your whole school cheering for you," said senior Gabe Leffler.

For everyone on this team, playing in the state championships is all they know.

"It's super exciting," said senior Trevor Yorks. "We don't know anything other than going to Hershey every year, and it's so nice to be back there again."

"Senior year makes it so much better, makes it really exciting. Nervous, I'm very nervous, but I'm excited," Yancoskie said.

Many of these students have been playing together since they were little kids. Friday will be bittersweet.

"We've got to make it a good one though just for that reason. We've got to end on a good note, come out with a bang," Leffler added.

The Southern Columbia School District has no school Friday, so students and faculty can attend the game. The championship game is Friday at 1 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.