TreeFest shines bright in Bloomsburg

If you enjoy seeing Christmas trees, you may want to take a trip to Bloomsburg in the coming days for TreeFest.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Colorful lights, plain white ones, even the grinch — there are 84 Christmas trees at Bloomsburg's TreeFest with something for everybody.

"I love to see how they're decorated. I love some of the originality that people come up with. Why can't we think of that?" Jane Hoffman said.

TreeFest is in its 33rd year. It is held at the Caldwell Consistory in Bloomsburg, and it is a fundraiser for the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.

"It kind of starts with tree growers donating trees. Community groups come in and decorate," Jon White-Spunner of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble said.

Each tree is sponsored by a business, community group, or family. They are decked out in unique themes.

Once TreeFest is over, all 84 trees and the decorations will be donated to local families in need.

Some of the trees have food and toys under them. All of that will be donated too.

"If they're toys, Toys for Tots. If it's food, that will go to the food bank. Then there are gift cards that go to members of the community," White-Spunner said.

People we spoke with enjoyed seeing all the decorations.