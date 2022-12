The annual holiday fundraising event that began in 1989 continued Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — In Columbia County, dozens of uniquely decorated Christmas trees were on display as the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble hosted TreeFest.

Local organizations and businesses decorated the trees donated by local growers.

Entry was $5, with proceeds going to the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.

As per tradition, at the end of the festival, the trees will be given to families in need.