Route 487 in Orangeville was blocked by the crash Monday morning.

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed a road in Columbia County Monday morning.

The truck rolled on Route 487 between Broad Street and Berwick Road in Orangeville around 3 a.m. Crews put a detour in place.

The driver hauling a load of squash told police he lost his brakes coming down Route 93.