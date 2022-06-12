Columbia County farm is reindeer ready

A farm in the Millville area has domestic reindeer, and you may have even seen them at festivals around our area.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure.

"This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road doing Christmas events, tree lightings, private parties, community events," David Hoover said.

David Hoover has 12 reindeer at his farm in Columbia County. He and his team travel to events all over the area, bringing Christmas cheer. They have five trucks on the road at any given time.

"A docile, friendly animal. They work all year long for that one night, and we're fortunate enough to be able to provide some of the take-off and landing practice. We're not allowed to fly here, but we can do take-off and landings," Hoover said.

Hoover says there are around 1,000 reindeer in the United States, not including Alaska.

"It's tough to get them. They're hard to find and very expensive to buy but easy to love, and that's why I have them," Hoover said.

Hoover raises the reindeer year-round, but this is when they are seen by the public.

"We just love them and enjoy them and like to go out and share them with everybody," Hoover said.

Spruce Run Farm has events right up until Christmas. For more information, click here.