Timeline of tragedy: What we know about the fire, acts of violence connecting communities in mourning

A deadly house fire and a fundraiser that ended in violence connect two communities in Columbia and Luzerne Counties.

BERWICK, Pa. — Over the last two weeks, communities in Columbia and Luzerne Counties have been united in grief after a series of shocking events.

Here is a timeline of the events that have taken place:

TIMELINE:

August 5

Ten people died when fire destroyed a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, early Friday morning.

Seven adults and three children were killed. Many were members of the same family. Their ages ranged from 5 to 79.

Relatives of the victims were among firefighters called to fight the blaze.

August 6

Community organizations and businesses organized fundraisers to help the families and those affected by the deadly fire.

August 7

The Luzerne County coroner confirmed that the victims of the fire died from smoke inhalation.

August 13

Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant in Berwick organized a fundraiser for fire victims beginning at noon on Saturday in their outdoor space.

After 6 p.m. on Saturday, Adrian Sura Reyes drove his car into the crowd gathered at the restaurant, striking at least 10 outside and leaving one person dead, according to state police. Sura Reyes then drove away from the scene. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre.

After 6:30 p.m., Sura Reyes was arrested at a home on Ridgewood Avenue in Salem Township, Luzerne County. Troopers believe he hit his mother, Rosa Reyes, 56, with his car and beat her with a hammer.

At 7:30 p.m., Rosa Reyes was declared dead by the coroner's office. Her death was ruled a homicide from multiple traumatic injuries.

August 14

Adrian Sura Reyes was charged early Sunday with two counts of criminal homicide and is locked up in Columbia County.

"I didn't ram them," Sura Reyes told troopers, "I just ran them over."

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, August 29.

August 15

Once again, people in the area are beginning to organize help for victims.