It's unclear what caused the home to collapse along Winding Creek Road in Fishing Creek Township.

BENTON, Pa. — A home collapsed Saturday evening in Columbia County.

It's still unclear what caused the home to collapse along Winding Creek Road in Fishing Creek Township, that's near Benton.

Officials on the scene say that three people were inside at the time and were taken to Geisinger near Danville.

There's no word yet on how they're doing.

Although officials say there was not a fire, a state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate.