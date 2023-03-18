Three displaced after fire in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — Three people are displaced following a fire in Columbia County.
Crews were called to the double-block home along Fairview Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
When they arrived, they found flames coming from a bedroom on the second floor.
A woman and her child were home at the time of the fire and made it out safely. The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause in Columbia County.
