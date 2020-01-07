Three Bloomsburg Fair concerts postponed

Ticket holders can use their tickets next year or get a refund.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Three concerts at this year's Bloomsburg Fair have been postponed.

Officials tell us the Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley, and Chicago concerts will not happen during the 2020 fair.

They have been rescheduled for the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair.

Ticket holders can use their tickets next year or get a refund.