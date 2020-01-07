Three Bloomsburg Fair concerts postponed

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Three concerts at this year's Bloomsburg Fair have been postponed.
Officials tell us the Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley, and Chicago concerts will not happen during the 2020 fair.
They have been rescheduled for the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair.
Ticket holders can use their tickets next year or get a refund.
Even though the concerts have been postponed, the 165th Bloomsburg Fair is still scheduled for September 25 through October 3.
