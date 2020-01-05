Thousands of masks distributed in Columbia County

The free mask giveaway was hosted by the Berwick Area United Way.

BERWICK, Pa. — Volunteers handed out thousands of free masks Thursday in Columbia County.

The free mask distribution was hosted by the Berwick Area United Way.

Volunteers handed out 2,200 masks to those in need at CSS Industries along West Front Street.

Drivers pulled up and were able to receive the masks without having to leave their cars.

"If it continues that masks are mandatory and our community members reach out to us needing them after this distribution we will do whatever we can do to another one," explained Ayrin Shortlidge of the Berwick United Way.