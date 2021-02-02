ThinkBIG snowman challenge helps families battling pediatric cancer

Building a snowman is something many children do after a large snowfall. Right now, you can use that snowman to help pediatric cancer patients.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — After this week's storm dropped more than a foot of snow, snowmen are popping up all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Each of these snowmen could be worth $10 just for posting them on social media.

"We really just want them to tag us on social media, 'ThinkBig pediatric cancer fund' and use the hashtag #ThinkBigSnowmanChallenge," said Mark Stankiewicz, managing director of "ThinkBig Pediatric Cancer Fund.

The nonprofit based in Bloomsburg helps families in our area when their children are diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

"Their mortgage, their electric bill, gas bill, cell phone bill, things like that, to really make sure the parents don't have to think about those month-to-month bills while their main focus should really be on their kids at that point."

This week, the nonprofit introduced the "ThinkBIG Snowman Challenge." Two businesses from the Philadelphia area will donate $10 for every snowman picture that is posted with the #ThinkBigSnowmanChallenge hashtag up to $5,000.

"We've had a bunch of great submissions from kids that have been coming in. They're getting out and enjoying the snow instead of staying inside and playing video games, so it's been really refreshing."

The money will go directly to families battling pediatric cancer.

"These families can come to a struggle when they really need to be focusing on battling pediatric cancer and getting their kids healthy."