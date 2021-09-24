The Bloomsburg Fair is back!

Friday is Preview Day at the Bloomsburg Fair which gives vendors a chance to make sure everything is ready for the next eight days.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The gates are open, the vendors are cooking, and the people are there.

The 166th Bloomsburg Fair is officially underway.

"It's so exciting, it really is. People are already showing up. They're coming through the gates early just because they can't wait to see the place," said fair president, Randy Karschner.

It's been two years since the last Bloomsburg Fair and people are happy it's back.

Helene Radley of Split Rock says, "The food, the people, the exhibits, we like them."

And when asked what Radley is looking forward to most. It's simple.

"The food. We're not done eating yet."

This is Preview Day for the Bloomsburg Fair. People can come and enjoy the fair at a reduced rate.

"We come down here for May's Barbecue. They have the best barbecue around. And Bowman's French Fries from Orangeville, Pennsylvania," says Bill Swisher of New York.

Bill Swisher and his wife are vising from Courtland, New York but Bill grew up in Bloomsburg. He has lots of memories of the fair.

"I used to work at the peanut shack down there and sell peanuts. I used to deliver telegrams, I used to paint Good Year signs on the tractors."

Preview Day is also helpful for vendors.

"Get your kinks out, seeing how it's going to flow. It's definitely exciting for a new vendor like us to have this day where it's not too crazy yet," Donald Sabatino tells Newswatch 16.

His pizza, Vesuvio's Pizza, is based in Luzerne County and is a new vendor at the Bloomsburg Fair.

"We're super excited to be here."

The Bloomsburg Fair is not restricting attendance this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fair is taking some precautions.