Thanksgiving grocery rush in full swing in Columbia County

The parking lot of Giant along Route 11 was bustling with customers.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Even if the holidays will look a bit different this year, many people out shopping for their Thanksgiving turkey and fixings.

People say the lines were long and there were lots of shoppers in the aisles.

But customers say the store was well stocked and ready for the holiday traffic.

"It was crazy today, but there were lot's of the turkeys in there that are available, but there's like lot's of people running around everywhere," said Bruce Hess of Benton.

"It's a little crazy, people are in a hurry but it's to be expected," added Susan Spiegel of Scott Township. "Wait to the last minute to do what you gotta do, we're as bad as they are."