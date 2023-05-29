Swimming season begins at Ber Vaughn Pool

With temperatures in the high 80s in parts of our area, many people spent the holiday swimming.

BERWICK, Pa. — The Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick opened for the season over the weekend, and you couldn't have asked for better weather.

"Oh, we usually come to the pool. Last year we had season tickets, and it's a nice place to relax. This weekend you couldn't beat it, and today not a cloud in the sky," Bob Stashko said.

"They keep it well-kept from what I can see. Very nice, the staff is very friendly. It's a nice place to come and bring your family," Maureen Ramage said.

The Ber-Vaughn Pool is a popular place to hang out. Eli Crutch and his family come from Hazleton every chance they get.

"It's usually packed. You've gotta get here as early as you can and enjoy yourself. They have good food, so why not," Eli Crutch said.

Kids had off from school for Memorial Day, so these guys spent the day underwater.

"What's your favorite part about being here? The deep end. You can have fun and do a bunch of stuff in the deep end," Valentino Carmona said.

A lot of people tell Newswatch 16 that coming to the pool on opening weekend is the kickoff to summer for them.

"I love summer, so this, to me, I'd say so, yeah. You don't want it to end when it's like this," Stashko said.

"It's a way to celebrate it and to celebrate our freedom that we wouldn't have if it wasn't for the men who served our country," Ramage said.

These swimmers found a way to kick off the summer season and beat the heat.