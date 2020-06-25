Rescue teams resume river search for missing man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Rescue teams resumed searching around 6 a.m. Thursday for a 27-year-old man from Mount Carmel. The man was kayaking with friends on the Susquehanna River around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he paddled ahead of everyone else. When the group got to his location, they found his kayak empty and his flip-flop floating in the water.
Dive crews from at least five counties helped look for the man, while state police helicopters circled from above.
There are six boats in the water along with dive teams. There was a drone up earlier in the day. Crews are having issues due to poor visibility, so they are using sonar. The search area has been narrowed down to near the Catawissa Boat Club in Montour Township.