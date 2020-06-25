Rescue teams resume river search for missing man

Crews are still searching for a kayaker, missing since Wednesday afternoon, in a section of the Susquehanna River in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Rescue teams resumed searching around 6 a.m. Thursday for a 27-year-old man from Mount Carmel. The man was kayaking with friends on the Susquehanna River around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he paddled ahead of everyone else. When the group got to his location, they found his kayak empty and his flip-flop floating in the water.

Dive crews from at least five counties helped look for the man, while state police helicopters circled from above.