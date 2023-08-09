x
Columbia County

Police: Suspicious package found at Columbia County Courthouse contained alcohol monitoring device

The suspicious package found at the Columbia County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon was not harmful and contained an alcohol monitoring device, according to police.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police now say a suspicious package found at the Columbia County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon was a false alarm.

The package was found at the courthouse around 2 p.m. and taken to the post office along Market Street in Bloomsburg to be checked out by the bomb squad.

According to officers, the package contained an alcohol monitoring device.

Police have begun clearing the area, and people are now able to return to their homes and businesses.

