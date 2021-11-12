Students walk for suicide awareness

It's estimated that 22 veterans die by suicide each day. Some students at Bloomsburg University want to raise awareness about this topic.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's an uncomfortable topic, but suicide is one of the leading causes of death in our country. Students with Bloomsburg University's Student Veterans Association raised awareness about suicide among vets with a 22-mile walk.

"There is a disproportionately high suicide rate. It ends up being 22 people a day. Now that number has gone up during COVID, and it continues to increase," said Jared Stump, the president of the organization.

"I've asked the question like, 'Hey, are you feeling the need to commit suicide?' It's saved people's lives."

Students from Bloomsburg University's Student Veterans Association and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard walked around the campus quad all day. Some came and went because of classes.

Freshman Kimberly Speece, a National Guard member, was happy to participate.

"People are going to see the flag and say, 'Well, what are you guys doing?' It's just a great way, an easy way to be like, 'Hey, this is what's going on, and people are aware, and they can reach out to others with resources,'" Speece said.

The students are also handing out information about veteran suicide to bring even more awareness to the topic.

"How we can help each other, and we can help civilians and anyone who is in and around the military community identify what some of the warning signs might be and how they can help the service members," Stump said.

The walk wrapped up a week of activities centered around veterans at Bloomsburg University.

800-273-8255

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free, confidential crisis counseling 24/7/365. You don't have to be suicidal to call.