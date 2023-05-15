Students enjoy adapted field day

The special education students from several school districts had a great time doing all sorts of activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BERWICK, Pa. — There were lots of smiles at Salem Elementary School in Berwick on Monday as students from seven area school districts gathered for adapted field day.

"It gives an opportunity for the kids to be engaged with their peers of similar abilities to do some physical education activities throughout the course of the day," said Salem Elementary Principal Patrick Sharkey.

This is the first year for the event, and 130 students from seven area school districts participated.

"We're here because we decided to do a field day, and we have a lot of fun and everything," Ian Melendez said.

The students spent the day playing all kinds of games while enjoying the sunshine.

"We played the imaginary things. We were playing with sand, and we picked a prize," Markiss Frymoyer said.

Local businesses donated money and supplies. The students had a great time.

"You're about to get your face painted?" "

"Yeah, but I think I'm going to get it on my arm," Melendez replied.

"100 percent good," Frymoyer said.

"It's great. I mean, you look around and see the smiles on their faces, and that's all that matters for an event like this," Sharkey said.

The Berwick Area School District hopes to make adapted field day a yearly event.