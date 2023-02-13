Student struck by school bus in Berwick

A student was flown to the hospital after being hit by a school bus Monday afternoon in Berwick.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BERWICK, Pa. — The student was struck by the school bus around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon at the intersection of Summerhill Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was practicing for Berwick Area School District's cross-country team when she was struck by a school bus as she attempted to cross the road.

Students were on the bus at the time.

The victim was life-flighted to Geisinger Medical Center. There is no word on her condition. It remains an active investigation in Berwick.

Berwick Area School District Superintendent Wendy Kupsky released a statement on the incident saying, "This was an unfortunate accident. We are hoping for a healthy and fast recovery."