Student-athletes from Bloomsburg University participate in day of service

Members of the men's and women's basketball teams volunteered in the community on Wednesday to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — College students usually don't have much in common with elementary school students, but they were all under one roof, sharing smiles and a story at Bloomsburg Memorial Elementary School. The Bloomsburg University men's basketball team read a book to first graders.

"Last year, we helped around the YMCA. The year before, we did that as well. So this year, coming to the elementary school was a great idea for the whole team, our coaching staff, and all of us," said senior Justin Rodriguez.

It's all part of Bloomsburg University's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

"We just wanted to give back to our local schools, touch the next generation about diversity, and get them out to our games a little bit," said freshman Dylan Harris.

The Bloomsburg University athletics department honored Martin Luther King jr. by doing projects in the community.

The women's basketball team did a service project at Agape Community Center, and the men's basketball team read to students.

"Being here for four years myself, knowing that this city, this town, is always there cheering us on, we wanted to give back and make sure that everyone feels appreciated by our presence," Rodriguez said.

Players read the book "It Starts with Me" by King's daughter, Dr. Bernice King.

"It's about diversity and inclusion of everybody, and we just want the kids to know that," Harris said.

"Not only are the students excited, the teachers are on board and excited. But I think the basketball players are just as excited," said Principal Nicole Delgotto.

The children were all invited to attend the men's and women's basketball games this evening for free.