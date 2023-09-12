StoryWalk promotes reading and exercise

A library program in Columbia County is not only encouraging children to read; it's motivating them to be active.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — When the Connaghan family stopped by Rohrbach's Farm Market near Catawissa, they thought they were coming to look at the fall goodies. But instead, Bobby and Jane read a book called "Penelope Pumpkin."

"It's pretty cool," Bobby said.

"It's cool, and I like the flowers when they start to grow," Jane said.

Rohrbach's is the spot for the Columbia County Traveling Library's new mobile StoryWalk.

A StoryWalk is a series of signs people walk through to read while engaging in physical activity.

"It can be a picture book, it can be poems, whatever you want to create is basically the limits to that," said Amanda Noblit, the youth services librarian at the Columbia County Traveling Library.

Noblit says they recently got state grant money to create the mobile StoryWalk.

"Ours is unique in that we can move it around easily. So, we opted to create two sets of yard signs that can easily be swapped out with different picture books and are easy to install and remove and transport from place to place," Noblit said.

By the time families reach the final sign, they have read an entire book together. The library currently has seven titles it can rotate on the StoryWalk signs.

"Penelope Pumpkin" was written by Rohrbach's Farm Market owner Denise Bosworth and was set up for the farm's Fall Fun Fest, which starts this weekend.

"It's different. They're outside. They get to see the farm and see all the different tractors and pumpkins. It really makes the stories come to life," Emily Connaghan said.

Noblit says a different book will be featured at the library's next event in October.