Stomping out the grapes at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A little friendly foot-fight at the fair...
Ally Gallo and Nikki Krize stomped it out Tuesday afternoon in an old fashioned grape treading competition.
The competition begins with two vats filled with about a bushel of grapes.
The rules are simple, get in and crush as many as possible for one minute.
It was a close call but in the end, Nikki came out victorious.
You can check out the grape stomping at the fair for yourself every day at 3 p.m. inside the Keystone Agricultural Building.
