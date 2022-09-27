x
Columbia County

Stomping out the grapes at the Bloomsburg Fair

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize and Ally Gallo took part in the stomping of the grapes competition Tuesday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A little friendly foot-fight at the fair...

Ally Gallo and Nikki Krize stomped it out Tuesday afternoon in an old fashioned grape treading competition.

The competition begins with two vats filled with about a bushel of grapes.

The rules are simple, get in and crush as many as possible for one minute.

It was a close call but in the end, Nikki came out victorious.

You can check out the grape stomping at the fair for yourself every day at 3 p.m. inside the Keystone Agricultural Building.

