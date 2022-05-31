Students become the teachers

Early education majors at Bloomsburg University are teaching children at STEM camp.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — More than 1200 students from school districts in our area have visited Bloomsburg University over the past week. It is all part of the college's STEM Adventure camp.

"We're just trying to get kids excited about STEM. Science, technology, engineering, and math. We have schools from all over, about six different school districts over nine days," said Kim Bolig of Bloomsburg University.

Newswatch 16 attended day 8 of the camp. Fourth through sixth graders from Warrior Run spent the day working on different projects. Haven Derrick was blowing bubbles for a science project.

"We were seeing how long we could hold a bubble on a stick and that was pretty fun," said Derrick, a fourth-grader.

"We made ice cream, made a roller coaster out of straws and we also did some stuff with money," said Makenzie Heffner, a sixth-grader.

"Not only are fourth through sixth graders getting to take part in STEM camp, early education majors here at Bloomsburg University are getting the much needed practice when it comes to teaching kids."

Skylar Kaufell will be a senior at Bloomsburg in the fall. She says this camp gives her a good idea on how to prepare for a career in teaching.

"I will be able to know how to teach technology or science or any of those subjects and know how to teach the kids and know what to do," said Kaufell.

"They are learning how to transition from one room to another, how to get the kids off the bus and on the bus, and of course how to manage their own classroom and teach a subject," added Bolig.

The college says it will hopes to continue this camp every year.