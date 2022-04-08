Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

Folks near Berwick beat the heat by going for a swim. Newswatch 16s Chris Keating shows us how hundreds cooled off by the pool.

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat.

Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.

"It is really hot today. So, I came to the Ber Vaughn Pool to cool off because I have been sweating all day," Michael James said.

"Usually, I just find friends, and then if they are here, I will come, or if not, then I will just come alone and cool off," Jaedyn Wickham said.

"Every time it gets hot out, we get to max capacity, and we have to close the pool to others because it is full. Every single time it's hot," said lifeguard Andrew Katsock.

Hanging out in the pool is not enough on high-temperature days. Keyonna James of Berwick says it is important to stay hydrated.

"I have been drinking water. I have been eating, just playing."

Lifeguards have an important role in keeping people safe while they swim, but lifeguards at the Ber Vaughn Pool also have to find ways to stay cool.

"We have to fill our waters and make sure we stay hydrated because it gets hot, and you sweat a lot. In between breaks, we try to hop in the pool, but it is hard when it is busy like this," Katsock said.