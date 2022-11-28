State Senator John Gordner looks back on decades of legislative achievements

Wednesday marks 30 years in office for State Senator John Gordner, but it also marks another milestone for the lawmaker from Berwick.

BERWICK, Pa. — When looking back on his 30 years in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, State Senator John Gordner has a lot of memories. He said that something that stands out is his work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.

"To be able to resurrect that and get it done and have it open, to cut the ribbon like we did and have it open in July is amazing," State Senator John Gordner said.

On Monday, Gordner announced he is resigning as State Senator of the 27th District, which includes parts of Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties.

Gordner will take on a role as counsel to Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.

"When she asked if I would be counsel for her office and help with legislation, policy, and procedure, it was just an opportunity that I couldn't turn down," Sen. Gordner said.

Gordner was a Democrat in the State House before switching to Republican in 2001. He was elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in 2003 and re-elected five times after that.

He tells Newswatch 16 that his first big project was rehabilitating a building in Berwick that had been vacant for 25 years.

"We were able to get a grant, rehabilitate it, and put Luzerne County Community College in there. So, it's those sorts of community development projects and economic development projects," Sen. Gordner said.

Gordner says serving the people of this area has been the pleasure of his lifetime, and he has high hopes for his replacement.

"I'm looking for someone to go in with the same sort of energy and commitment to representing the entire district, to getting to know each of the counties and municipalities, and to represent the great people of this area."

Gordner says there will be a special election early next year to find his replacement.

