Peter Venuto was last seen Sunday afternoon near Bloomsburg.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — State police are searching for a missing man.

Troopers say Peter Venuto, 83, was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Long View Drive in Bloomsburg Township.

He was last seen driving a 2014 white Subaru Outback with PA license plate ONLYU17.

Officials believe Venuto may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.