Staffing concerns at Berwick Hospital Center

"Berwick Hospital will fill a need within Pennsylvania for a mental health facility in light of other closings in the area. We realize that the small community hospital is challenged throughout the country, however, we have been able to turn around other small community hospitals and believe we will be able to do the same in Berwick. For instance, when our family took over Pontiac General Hospital in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, we had a tremendous amount of debt and only a handful of patients. Today, Pontiac General Hospital is thriving considering the financial challenges all small community hospitals face, and provides hundreds of jobs for the community. While we are aware there is some hostility in the community to expanding a mental health facility in Berwick, it is sorely needed and supported by the State of Pennsylvania. With the current number of patients, Berwick Hospital is able to operate without additional cash infusions for 4 to 6 months. Once we get the number of patients up slightly, we will be able to break even, and will be able to operate at a small profit if we can responsibly increase the number of patients up to our current license maximum of 14, but only if we are sure we have the needed staffing. We are in talks with a nursing school to start a nursing education program, and would like to start a psychiatric residency program so that more psychiatrists can be trained for the state of Pennsylvania. But we are realistic also, and realize we cannot achieve these goals without the continued support of the community and our staff. We are discussing with the State of Pennsylvania about increasing our ability to have up to 53 inpatients, however, licensing, staffing and funding issues would need to be finalized before that would happen. Berwick Hospital is required to maximize the value of the hospital for the benefit of its stakeholders, and is sending out bills to patients to collect what it can. If anyone has received a bill and needs additional information, or would like to talk about payment terms, please contact us via email at billing@berwickhospitalcenter.com. Thank you."