Police: Drunken brawl leads to stabbing in Columbia County

One woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in Berwick Saturday evening.

BERWICK, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in Columbia County.

Police say they found James Hadley at the intersection of East 11th Street and Chesnut street in Berwick just after 7 p.m. Saturday with a stab wound.

Investigators believe it all started as a drunken brawl between James Hadley and Christine Gulbrandsen.

Gulbrandsen told police, Hadley assaulted her and the other woman - smashing a bottle of vodka on her head. That's when she told police she stabbed him in the shoulder.

The other woman did not confirm her story.

There's no word on Hadley's condition.