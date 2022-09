The event at Rohrbach's Farm included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County.

Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night.

The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland.

Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin.