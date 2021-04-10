Southern Columbia Football loses, for real

Before Friday Southern Columbia hadn't lost a football game of any kind in more than four years.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — It was bound to happen someday.

Southern Columbia's winning streak: The longest in the nation was snapped Friday night by Wyomissing, a bigger high school from the Reading area.

Four straight years of winning state championships.

Four straight years of blowing out opponents.

Four straight years of perfection.

"Everybody around here knows who Southern is, and their reputation for being almost unbeatable. Until today," said Nathan Smith.

Southern's last loss came in December of 2016 in the state championship game against a school from western Pa.

And that was in the playoffs.

In the regular-season Southern hadn't lost in 10 years.

Not since October of 2011.

That's 93 straight victories in the regular season.

A streak that was snapped one shy of the Pennsylvania state record.