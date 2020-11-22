Socially distant graduation ceremony held at Bloomsburg University

One at a time, graduates came into an auditorium with their families to hear their name called, walk across a stage, and pose with the president of the university.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The ongoing pandemic didn't take picture-perfect moments away from graduating seniors at Bloomsburg University.

December graduates still had the chance at an almost normal graduation ceremony in Columbia County.

"It gives them that opportunity to experience the joy of ending their college careers, but we're doing it in this obviously socially distant manner," said Tom McGuire, Director of Communications at Bloomsburg University. "Now we have hand sanitizers all over the place. Of course, everybody has to be masked up when they're in here. And it gives the parents and their families and the graduates that you know one last joy in a very trying time for everybody."

One at a time, graduates came into an auditorium with their families to hear their name called, walk across a stage, and pose with the president of the university.

"For me, it was odd because it's not like a normal graduation but they still made it look really nice and they made it special and I really appreciated it," said Kaitlyn Meeker of Collegeville.

"Little weird because we didn't have like the whole ceremony thing but honestly it was really fun. I was like very happy that they were able to put on the ceremony, they did like the like walking thing, it was like, very well done," added Richard Sablosky of Melvern. "I felt like it was very safe, but also very respectful of like the fact that we wanted to have our families here and it was like a celebration. So, it was very well done."

Graduating seniors say COVID-19 took a lot away from their senior year, but they were thrilled this celebration wasn't included.

"Congratulations everybody, I think we've all like had our own problems and had to get through everything, especially with COVID, but I think like you should be really proud, you know like, it's like a huge day. And yeah, go Huskies," Sablosky continued.

Those graduates will be getting their diplomas in the mail next month.

A virtual graduation will be held on December 12 for any seniors that couldn't make it.