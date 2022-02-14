'Smite Smitten' art show in Bloomsburg examines Valentine's Day

In honor of Valentine's Day, The Exchange Gallery is featuring an exhibit that shows the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of the holiday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People from all over Columbia County are sharing their tales of love and loss in an evening of storytelling.

Oren Helbok, executive director of The Exchange Gallery, has collected work from 15 artists across central Pennsylvania for this exhibit.

“This show, the Smite Smitten Show, is on the theme of love, or hate, or the thing you used to love that now you hate,” he said.

Through art, music, and poetry, the showcase features how the holiday for the heart can also cause feelings of hate.

“The word smitten, which we use to describe falling in love, is the same word as smite when you get hit," explained Helbok.

The artists share how Valentine's Day isn't the same for everyone through their love for storytelling.

“Some are telling stories. We have at least two who are reading poetry, and I hope we get a musician too," Helbok said.

Young or old, anyone can participate in the exhibit.

“We consider anyone who makes art an artist. And art is anything an artist makes,” Helbok added.

If you would like to share your story about love and loss or simply listen, the Smite Smitten Show will be held at the Exchange Gallery Tuesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

To reserve a free seat for the show, call 570-317-2596 or email Exchange@ExchangeArts.org.