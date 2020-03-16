Small businesses and social distancing

Businesses who typically focus on being eco-friendly are now putting safety first replacing reusable ceramic dishware with things like disposable paper cups.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon stroll down main st. Bloomsburg you'd normally hear jazz music coming from fog and flame coffee shop while patrons struggle to find an empty table or chair.

This weekend the shop was quiet.

"Because business is slow we haven't been able to pay them for it so we haven't been doing as much live music," said Theodora Baranowski, Fog and Flame Coffee Shop.

Businesses who typically focus on being eco-friendly are now putting safety first replacing reusable ceramic dishware with things like disposable paper cups.

"Typically if people get a to-go cup and sit here we're like aw we could have given you a cup for here but right now we're using only single-use cups and even for our food orders, we're putting them in our to-go boxes with plastic forks," said Baranowski.

Business owners in Danville are worried the effects of coronavirus will soon affect them too.

Drew Hagerman owns Crossfit iron and steel and he says while Crossfit often thought of as a niche market they've seen an increase in people coming to give it a try.

While governor tom wolf has called for gyms in other counties to close their doors as a precaution against coronavirus it's a worrisome time for people like drew.

"I think not being in control of what you're able to do of what you're allowed to do is sort of a scary prospect especially for small business owners like me," said Hagerman.

Despite warnings from state and public health officials to stay home, Sunday brunch at a Danville restaurant was still well attended.

People who came to PBJ Bar in Danville weren't social distancing many of them were still focused on their health

Like many restaurants, the new vegan café is promoting their takeout menu during the week and extending their dinner hours for people who don't want to brave the grocery stores.

But during Sunday brunch wellness shots or tiny glasses of ginger, pomegranate, and other superfoods are free.