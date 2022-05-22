Bloomsburg University hosts singing competition

It was the 12th year for the First Columbia Bank's annual Teen Star Musical Competition, and it was held at Bloomsburg University's Haas Center for The Performing Arts.

"As a community bank, we just want to do what we can to support our local artists. and it's just a great way to do it. we can give back I believe give them back $55,000 to our local high schools through our ticket proceeds, and the winner gets $2000 from today's performance, so that's really exciting," said Lance Dieho, President and CEO, First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. President.