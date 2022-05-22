Bloomsburg University hosts singing competition

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — An American-Idol-like competition took place in Bloomsburg Sunday afternoon.
It was the 12th year for the First Columbia Bank's annual Teen Star Musical Competition, and it was held at Bloomsburg University's Haas Center for The Performing Arts.
The winner gets a top prize of $2,000, and ticket proceeds from the event benefit the finalist's high school music departments.
This year's winner was Dylan Kramer, a senior from Southern Columbia High School.
"As a community bank, we just want to do what we can to support our local artists. and it's just a great way to do it. we can give back I believe give them back $55,000 to our local high schools through our ticket proceeds, and the winner gets $2000 from today's performance, so that's really exciting," said Lance Dieho, President and CEO, First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. President.
Newswatch 16's own Claire Alfree was a judge for the competition.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.