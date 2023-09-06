Shots fired near hardware store in Columbia County

Police were called to the Buckhorn area Friday morning after reports of gunfire.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating gunfire at a hardware store in Columbia County.

Police were called to the Home Depot in the Buckhorn section of Hemlock Township near Bloomsburg around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Evidence markers were on the ground, and Newswatch 16 observed bullets near those markers.

State police said that no law enforcement members were shot.

It's not clear who fired shots.

Troopers are looking for two men who may be involved.

State police are looking for a dark blue Nissan Murano with Pennsylvania registration MDG2541. The vehicle's last known location was on Interstate 80 at the Buckhorn exit heading east.

Developing story; check back for updates.