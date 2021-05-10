Sheetz customers happy employees are getting a pay raise

Starting May 21, all 18,000 employees at Sheetz will earn $2 more.

BERWICK, Pa. — At the Sheetz in Berwick, a Sheetz worker unloaded a tractor-trailer while people stopped to gas up or grab a bite to eat.



Now, the president and chief operating officer of Sheetz says on May 21, all 18,000 employees will be given a permanent pay raise by $2.



“I think that's incredible. And I think more of our local businesses need to be providing that wage. Making $9 an hour is not paying the bills, especially when you have children,” said Christina Kalie from Shickshinny.



“Absolutely, I think more companies should get behind that. For too long, PA has been at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to pay increases and hourly wages,” said Charles Stimeling from Berwick.



Sheetz's president Travis Sheetz says Sheetz is also offering an additional $1 to that $2 raise for employees who work during the summer.



That added benefit is being offered from May 21 through September 23.

Sheetz says it's a competitive market due to so many employers looking for workers, and people don't seem eager to return to the workforce.



“I think some people are still nervous about COVID. I think you have the unemployment relief and the stimulus, which is certainly helping people,” Sheetz told Newswatch 16 on Zoom call. "And on top of that, business is coming back, so everybody at the same time is trying to look for people.”



Sheetz customers say they've also noticed a lot of job openings that nobody seems to want.



“I think we all know why, with the stimulus and the added benefits to unemployment and unfortunately yes, I can see people making more money staying home,” said Harry Ridall from Berwick.



Sheetz says it also updated its parental leave policy that gives 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.