Popular sheep steals the show at the Bloomsburg Fair once again

There are more than 1,000 animals at the Bloomsburg Fair, but one in particular is stealing the spotlight for the second straight year.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A sheep named "Farmer Bloom" was born at the fair last year, and today was his first birthday.

Who could forget the cuteness that is Farmer Bloom, the first-ever lamb born at the Bloomsburg Fair.

People got to watch Farmer Bloom's birth live on the fair's Lamb Cam. This year he's back, and a lot of people have been asking about him.

"A lot of people actually kept coming back and looking at that pen and saying, 'Where is he?' Well, he's just right across from his nursery. He doesn't need that big space now," said Samantha Milheim of Milheim Menagerie Farm.

Farmer Bloom belongs to 13-year-old Ryan Milheim of Milheim Menagerie Farm, which is just outside Berwick.

Ryan has been showing Farmer Bloom at this year's fair.

"He took first in his category. He didn't make it for reserve or grand," said Ryan Milheim.

Farmer Bloom turned one today. To celebrate, the Mulheims and the Bloomsburg Fair threw him a party.

Farmer Bloom didn't even have to leave his pen, which was decorated for the celebration. The birthday boy wore a special crown.

"We just wanted to celebrate his birthday. It was a big deal that he was born here last year. There was never a lamb born here before. We wanted to commemorate it and have a party!" said Samantha Milheim.

There were party favors and cupcakes for the humans. The sheep snacked on hay and animal crackers for a special treat.

"I don't think he cares. He's a good sport, though, isn't he? Yeah, I think he just likes getting pet," said Ryan Milheim.