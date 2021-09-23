Setting up for the Bloomsburg Fair

The anticipation has been building as the fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair were tidying up, drink taps were being tested, and trucks were being unloaded on Thursday before opening day on Friday.

Brad Bason, of Bason Coffee Roasting in Danville, said he has been preparing for Friday for the past four months.

"We are absolutely thrilled that the fair is back this year. It's been two years now and I have a feeling I am speaking for most everybody here that we are thrilled that the Bloomsburg Fair is back once again," Bason said.

Vendors said last year's cancellation was challenging; the fair brings in a lot of business.

Organizers said nearly 450,000 people pass through the fairgrounds in a week.

"It was a loss of a year but in the grand scheme we were able to keep our doors open so we were grateful for that," Bason said.

When the fair was canceled in 2020, some vendors took to Route 11 near Bloomsburg to sell a taste of tradition in a very different location.

Giuliana Labella of Romeo's Pizza is glad the fair is back on the fairgrounds.

"Everybody missed the fair last year. So we're excited to be back, be able to spend time with family, see familiar faces, customers that we haven't seen in two years," Labella said.

Amidst all the excitement during set up, there was a lot of rain on Thursday.

Part of the fairgrounds flooded; pumps were busy getting the water out.

Friday's horse races were canceled because of the slop, but the evening's concert is still on.

"We actually covered the track two nights ago to prepare for it. Now, in the infield, we have a drain problem that we're going to rectify, but we're going to pump that water out tonight," said Brian Wawroski, Bloomsburg Fair Superintendent of the Grand Stand.

Seasoned vendors hope last year's cancelation means more people will come this year.

"A lot of people come out support, so I think we're going to have a good year," Roger Starr of Starr Cider said.