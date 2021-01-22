Seniors struggling to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Older Pennsylvanians who are not computer savvy are having a hard time figuring out how and where to get the shot. We found out how you can register over the phone.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Seniors are among those who need the coronavirus vaccine most and anyone who is over 65 is now at the front of the line for a shot.

Lots of older Pennsylvanians are trying to schedule an appointment but figuring out how to do that online can be easier said than done.

"I can go in there to look something up that's mine but to actually set up an appointment, forget it. I'm lost," said Joe Samulevich of Berwick.

"My wife got it online there, her sister called her, and she went online and got it and we got our appointments there," said Ed Clarke of Bloomsburg.

Geisinger Health Systems has an online portal where people can register.

People can also call a Geisinger hotline at 570-284-3657 to register. However, Geisinger said that can lead to long wait times.

The Columbia-Montour Aging Office said technology shouldn't get in the way of getting shots into arms.

"It's a crazy time for seniors. A lot of older adults do not have access to computers," said Columbia-Montour Aging Office Director Kathi Lynn.

Her office is taking phone calls where an employee will register the callers online for the coronavirus vaccine. People just need to call 570-784-9272.

"We're going to ask them to call in and we'll try our best to register them, we will go on the website of the Department of Health to do that," Lynn said.

One thing many people will need as the vaccine rolls out is patience. Lynn said it may take time to find an appointment but people are encouraged to keep calling.

"Right now, there is no vaccine within Bloomsburg area for 50 miles," Lynn said.