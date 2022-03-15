Senate passes bill for permanent Daylight Saving Time; Farmers, businesses react

On Sunday, we sprung forward and officially transitioned into Daylight Saving Time, but new federal legislation wants to make that permanent.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Times could be changing. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent by 2023.

Residents and businesses in Columbia County told Newswatch 16, it's about time.

Warmer weather made its way to Bloomsburg this week and Sunday's time change means more time to enjoy the sunlight. Gary Worrall enjoys his afternoon strolls on brighter streets.

"That early 4 or 4:30, the sun is down, it's kind of depressing. It always has been," he said. "For most people, you go to work in the dark, come home in the dark. So I hope they do change it."

Workers at That's Amore Italian Restaurant welcome the longer-lasting light. The owner believes changing to Daylight Saving Time all year long would be good for business, keeping people out later.

"It's much better like this, honestly. It gets dark later and we love it," said Massimo Failla, the restaurant's owner. "It's different. The old clock, we don't like the old clock, I think. It gets dark sooner and you don't see many people out."

Twenty minutes away in Elysburg, it's a crucial time of the year at Green's Fruit Farm.

"Most of our window for controlling the important Apple diseases, happens within the next month," said Bobby Hricko. "So, for us to stay really vigilant as things get warmer in the trees start to develop, it's really critical."

Owners Bobby and Sara Hricko are used to working 18 hour days, but with the springtime change, they can work longer into the evening. The couple said they're open to Daylight Saving Time all year long.

"We would probably adapt to it pretty well and work when we need to work pretty much," Sara said. "Get up earlier to get it done or stay up later."

For them, it's all about consistency.

"Generally speaking, the less that changes, the better," Bobby said. "If the time doesn't change, that's alright."

The bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent now heads to a vote in the House of Representatives before it could end up on the President's desk. Only time will tell.

