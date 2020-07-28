Secretary of Health responds to transphobic, anti-LGBTQ posts online

A fundraiser associated with the Bloomsburg Fair posted photos that seemed to mock Dr. Rachel Levine last week.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is responding to “multiple incidents of LGBTQ harassment, and specifically transphobia" directed at her.

Last week, the Bloomsburg Fair shared a picture of a man dressed similarly to Levine at a dunk tank fundraiser. The post was removed and Bloomsburg Fair officials later apologized.

Dr. Levine did not mention the fair specifically at a media briefing on Tuesday, but she did refer to what happened last week.

"To the perpetuaters and perpetrators, if your apologies are sincere. I accept your apologies. But an apology is just the beginning not the end of the conversation. I call on you. I call on you and all Pennsylvanians to work towards a spirit of not just tolerance but acceptance and welcoming of LBGTQ individuals," said Dr. Levine.