Secret Santa donates more than 100 bicycles

An anonymous donor donated more than 100 bicycles and helmets to Berwick Elementary Students.

An anonymous donor nicknamed Secret Santas helped more than 100 kids in Columbia County on Sunday.

114 bicycles and helmets were donated to Berwick Elementary Students in need.

The bikes were distributed Sunday by "For the Cause" at the Teen Center along Sixth Avenue.

"There's a nostalgia of the bike under the Christmas tree and its a high ticket item that may have been on a lot of lists for families that have been hard hit by COVID-19 that they're not able to fulfill but we can do that," said Katie Nespoli, a volunteer for "For the Cause".

"It's wonderful to have people like this willing to help at Christmas time," said Cynthia Stout of Berwick.