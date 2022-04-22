Safety top of mind as Block Party returns in Bloomsburg

The event is known as a weekend of partying for students. But increased safety and security protocols will replace pandemic restrictions this year.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg Block Party officially kicks off in the morning. Both Bloomsburg University officials and the police department are working together to ensure the weekend goes smoothly.

A checkpoint greets people coming into Bloomsburg. It's one of the many safety and security protocols in place this weekend as Block Party starts Saturday morning.

The weekend is known for heavy drinking and partying. Students like Brian Hanna say it's a way to kick back and relax before finals.

"I mean it's the first one in a couple years so everyone is pretty hyped. I don't know, we will see what happens," said Hanna, Bloomsburg University Junior.

The last few years, pandemic protocols blocked block party from even happening.

It's back to normal this year and as such, the university implemented some restrictions: limiting visitors to only one per dorm room and parking lots are also off-limits throughout the town as well.

Calil Cappell is visiting for the weekend from Kutztown University. He understands the need for rules.

"I mean we will deal with it I guess you can say for the most part but besides that I think it will be fun," said Cappell.

"I mean it's smart. People shouldn't be driving around drunk and stuff so it's good. I am glad to see it," said Hanna.

Both town and university police say there is a 'zero-tolerance' policy for all violations throughout the weekend.

Likewise, parents and the college will be notified of any and all arrests.

Residents we spoke with enjoyed the break during the pandemic.

"All the drinking, they wipe the sides of our houses out with bottles cans. It's crazy. Fights," said Stephanie Evans, Bloomsburg.

"Sometimes it gets annoying especially 2 o'clock in the morning when they are still going at it. They get loud and we have a little baby and forget it then she's up all night," said Carolyn Housel, Bloomsburg.

The Town of Bloomsburg requires permits for social gatherings of 150 or more people. Police want to remind students they can be held responsible for violations that happen on a property they lease or control.

Block Party runs through Sunday.