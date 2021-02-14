RV show held at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

Due to the pandemic, many are opting to camp rather than go on typical vacations.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Despite the cold, people are looking forward to warmer weather and vacation season.

The 10th Annual Susquehanna RV Show was held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Due to the pandemic, many people are opting to camp rather than go on a typical vacation.

Vendors showed how they can help people make that happen.

"It's important for folks to get out and enjoy the outdoors and with camping sometimes, it makes it a lot easier, so we're looking forward to it," said Heidi Misselhorn of Bloomsburg.