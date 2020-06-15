Road closed after deadly crash in Columbia County

One person was killed in the crash around noon.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a road in Columbia County in both directions Monday afternoon.

Route 487 is shut down between Benton and Orangeville is Fishing Creek Township because of the crash that happened around noon.

Emergency crews said one person died and several other were hurt in the two-vehicle wreck.

PennDOT has a detour in place.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.