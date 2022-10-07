Ready for Riverfest in Berwick

It's opening day for an annual community festival along the Susquehanna in Columbia County.

BERWICK, Pa. — It's all about food, crafts, and the Susquehanna River this weekend in Berwick.

"We enjoy the festival," Tom Szumlanski said. "I'm glad we have some really nice weather today because we all know how it's been lately."

"It's a great crowd, and the town of Berwick puts on a great event. The staff is really good to work with, and they have a great setup," said Chad Stahl of Stahl's Smokehouse.

Riverfest Weekend is back for its 11th year. Right around lunchtime, people started making their way to Test Track Park. The free event features live entertainment and vendors selling all kinds of fun things.

"We come down to enjoy, do a little walking around, see some people, get some food because everybody comes down for the food," Szumlanski said.

And there are lots of food vendors to choose from — 150 options, to be exact. Stahl's Smokehouse from Danville is ready for the crowd.

"We do southern-style barbeque. We do brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked mac and cheese, and fall-off-the-bone ribs — that's our specialty," Stahl said.

Riverfest is also a way for the community to support local organizations like the Ranger Hose Company.

"Every volunteer fire company needs to do some type of fundraiser, so this is one of our big ones. We look forward to it, and we look forward to weather like this every year, so it is great," said Assistant Chief Greg Harkins.

Berwick's Riverfest Weekend runs through Sunday.

BERWICK PENNSYLVANIA Please Share and Spread The Word One Of The Finest Fall Festivals In Pennsylvania Posted by Berwick Riverfest Info on Tuesday, September 6, 2022