Riverfest weekend in Berwick returns

BERWICK, Pa. — Vendors of all kinds are lined up and down Test Track Park in Berwick. They are all here for the 10th annual Berwick Riverfest.

"We estimate somewhere around 50,000 people through here on a weekend, but that is really a guess. Tonight, and this evening, it will get pretty crowded, and then all day tomorrow and Sunday," said committee member Damien Scoblink.

Berwick Riverfest, a free event, started in 2011 to promote the area along the Susquehanna River. The event was canceled last year because of the ongoing pandemic. Folks are happy to see it back this year.

"It is incredible to be back. We missed it so much last year. It was disappointing. None of us wanted to have to cancel, but it was what it was, but we are excited to be back. The vendors are excited, and the patrons are excited."

Many people Newswatch 16 spoke with are excited about the food. This weekend's Riverfest will have over 150 different food and craft vendors.

"Once the bands start, and people are here, then the food lines get a little bit longer, so right now is the best time to be here, but it is a great time."

The Stormtracker 16 team is calling for pretty good weather conditions. One vendor is hoping for a good turnout for the three-day event.

"I think we are going to, I really do," said vendor Marcy Sheeler. "Everything has been good this year, so hopefully, this will be one of them."