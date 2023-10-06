Riverfest underway in Berwick

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to Berwick for Riverfest

BERWICK, Pa. — A weekend of food, crafts, and fun returns to Berwick for the annual Riverfest at Test Track Park.

The free event is in its 12th year and promotes everything the area has to offer along the Susquehanna River.

"For the town, some of our local businesses come, and they set up. We have some that come from further away, but it also brings people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania to come see Berwick and what it has to offer, and we are really excited for that to happen," said Damien Scoblink, Berwick's borough manager.

When Newswatch 16 stopped by, the lunch crowd began to fill Test Track Park, and people came ready to hit up their favorite food stands.

"Lots of good food here. They have Mr. Sticky; that's a favorite of mine," Donn Lyon said. "It's good to get out and meet people, you know, it's nice to do nowadays"

Nearly 150 food and craft vendors lined the park. One of the new stands this year is the Purple Pigg food truck from Nescopeck. Owner Chris Hess says so far, so good. She's serving up their signature foods like the messy pig bowl.

"It's pretty good. Everybody comes up to check out our menu, see what we have to offer, and it's been pretty busy."

Thousands are expected to flock to Berwick for the three-day festival. It's a weekend the borough looks forward to hosting.

"Our Test Track Park, to me, I think this is an incredible space right next to the Susquehanna River. But in the fall, the leaves are starting to come down, it's absolutely beautiful. We love showing this off to people," Scoblink said.