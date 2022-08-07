Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families

In response to the fatal fire, a restaurant nearby in Berwick is raising money to help the survivors, serving customers and a bigger purpose.

BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members.

“It's important to give back to the family that lost everything because they lost a lot of family members, and they lost a lot of stuff,” said Allison Issler from Berwick.

“Like the thing that happened with the whole fire burning down and everything, we just really want to give back to the people who lost their lives in that and give it back to their family,” Emily Issler, Berwick said.

Daughter of the owners, Emily Issler, came up with the fundraiser idea. The restaurant is donating a portion of its Sunday sales to the family.

As well as collecting water and Gatorade donations for the local firefighters who helped battle the blaze. There's also a 50/50 raffle for customers to take part in.

“Half to the winner, half to the family that lost everything,” added Allison Issler.

“Sometimes the winner will say just donate it to the family and won't keep the money for themselves. Which I'm hoping what happens today because the money will really help if it goes to them,” Emily Issler said.

Co-owner of Bandit's Roadhouse, Chris Issler, is also a local volunteer firefighter, and hearing about this tragedy impacted him and his family.

“We were going to redo the basement in our house, and we figured out there's only one exit, and that's going upstairs. And now my parents are thinking about putting an exit downstairs because of what happened,” shared Emily Issler.

While the fire was a devastating loss to the close-knit community. It's given Bandit's Roadhouse an opportunity to serve its customers outside of the restaurant.

“I feel like if something happened like if something happened to our house, I feel like other people, since we're helping other people, they would also help too,“ said Emily Issler.