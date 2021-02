More than 100 people participated in the race.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Some off-road enthusiasts came out to the Bloomsburg Nationals on Saturday, but it's not for what you might think.

Drivers operated remote-controlled cars at the Right Rear Rumble at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

People built their own RC cars to race in all sorts of categories.

Prizes are awarded to those who zip around the track the fastest.